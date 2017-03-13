BAE apprentices question top bosses
APPRENTICES from BAE Systems military aircraft bases in Samlesbury and Warton had the opportunity to quiz the company's top directors. The company held a number of Meet the Director sessions at its sites which saw bosses including managing director Chris Boardman answering questions.
