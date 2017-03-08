B/E Aerospace Stockholders Approve Me...

B/E Aerospace Stockholders Approve Merger with Rockwell Collins

At the special meeting, approximately 99% of all votes cast, which represents approximately 79% of all outstanding shares on January 18, 2017, the record date for the special meeting, were voted in favor of the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of B/E Aerospace common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will be canceled and automatically converted into the right to receive $34.10 in cash, without interest, and 0.3101 of a share of Rockwell Collins common stock, subject to a 7.5% collar.

