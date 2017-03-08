B/E Aerospace Stockholders Approve Merger with Rockwell Collins
At the special meeting, approximately 99% of all votes cast, which represents approximately 79% of all outstanding shares on January 18, 2017, the record date for the special meeting, were voted in favor of the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of B/E Aerospace common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will be canceled and automatically converted into the right to receive $34.10 in cash, without interest, and 0.3101 of a share of Rockwell Collins common stock, subject to a 7.5% collar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC