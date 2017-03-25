Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos Enters Space Race With 'New Glenn' Rocket

At this week's Satellite 2017 conference in Washington DC, Jeff Bezos announced that his private spaceflight company Blue Origin has signed with French satellite provider Eutelsat to launch their payload to orbit aboard the upcoming New Glenn rocket. The mission will officially mark Blue Origin's entrance into a space race that is being fueled by the Trump administration's moon-focused directive and the emergence of space tourism.

