Allied Minds CEO leaves with immediate effect, NED steps in

Allied Minds' co-founder and chief executive Chris Silva has stepped down with immediate effect and replaced in the short-term by non-executive director Jill Smith. Smith, most recently chairman and CEO of satellite company DigitalGlobe, has 25 years' experience in the technology and information services sector, beginning at consultancy Bain & Company in London and Boston, where she became a partner.

