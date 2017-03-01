Alastair Laing Buys 327 Shares of Cap...

Alastair Laing Buys 327 Shares of Capital Gearing Trust plc (CGT) Stock

Capital Gearing Trust plc insider Alastair Laing purchased 327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,853 per share, with a total value of A 12,599.31 .

