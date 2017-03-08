Aerospace And Defense: Investment Opportunities Are On The Radar

The defense industry has been a strong performer since the Nov. 8 US elections. Between Nov. 8, 2016, and Feb. 24, 2017, the SPADE Defense Index has rallied 14.54% - outpacing the S&P 500 Index by more than 3%.1 Given the scale of the Trump administration's proposed defense budget, as well as positive trends in commercial airline orders, I believe prospects are favorable for aerospace and defense firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.