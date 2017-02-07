UPDATE 2-Canada gives aid to Bombardier, vows to defend any trade dispute

Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil. While the aid was far less than the $1 billion originally sought by the Canadian plane and train maker, Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare called it the right level of support, saying the company's financial situation had improved.

