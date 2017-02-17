Under the radar: Broomfield's Ball Aerospace sees its tactical unit take off

Robert Freedman, vice president and general manager of the tactical solutions strategic business unit for Ball Aerospace, poses for a portrait outside of the Ball Aerospace Manufacturing Center in Broomfield. Feb. 13, 2016 Tucked deep within Broomfield-based Ball Corporation, far from its globe-dominating can business, is a small division whose growth has become so compelling that it will almost double the size of its Westminster manufacturing center this year, adding hundreds of jobs in the process.

