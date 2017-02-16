UH-60V Black Hawk completes first flight

Northrop Grumman Corporation, in partnership with the U.S. Army Prototype Integration Facility and prime contractor Redstone Defense Systems, has successfully completed the first flight of the UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter. Northrop Grumman provided the Integrated Avionics Suite for the UH-60V, which upgrades the U.S. Army's UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters with a digital cockpit, under a contract awarded in 2014.

