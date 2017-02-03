Trump's Stronger Dollar Means Weaker Sales at Apple, Honeywell
Apple Inc. is boosting the prices of iPhones sold abroad by as much as 40 percent to offset the declining value of sales in foreign denominations, which hurts its ability to compete. Industrial giant Honeywell International Inc. is trimming its sales forecast this year by $600 million and hedging in the currency markets.
