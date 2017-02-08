The B Bomb: new federal cash for Bomb...

The B Bomb: new federal cash for Bombardier reignites political tensions

From the West came the calls of a double standard: why are the federal Liberals giving Bombardier Inc. a $372.5-million loan while thousands of jobs in the oil and gas industry remain consigned to the dustbin? From Quebec, cries that the loan for the aerospace company was nothing compared to what the federal government has giving the Ontario auto sector. From behind closed Liberal caucus doors, it was internal pressure from the Quebec caucus that partially forced the government to finally agree on some sort of financial assistance for the company, nearly a year and a half after it first began agitating for support.

