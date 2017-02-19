SpaceX Launches Supply Rocket From Historic Apollo Pad

Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. successfully launched its second rocket in as many months on Sunday, bringing it a 10th of the way to its The Falcon 9 rocket that launched SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft on Sunday separated minutes after liftoff and landed upright on Earth in its designated area. SpaceX expects to launch a "flight proven," or reused, Falcon 9 rocket for the first time this spring.

