South African deputy finance minister named in police probe: newspaper

South Africa's Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is being investigated by the Hawks elite police unit as part of a probe into allegations of corruption at state-owned South African Airways , the City Press newspaper reported on Sunday. As part of the probe into SAA, the unit is investigating allegations that Jonas used his political influence to secure U.S. aircraft company AAR Corp contracts to supply components and tyres to the state airline, the newspaper cited three unidentified Hawks sources and one SAA source as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.