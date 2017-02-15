Sikorsky in Talks With Indian Carriers to Sell Skytruck Planes 2 hours ago

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp., is in talks with startup airlines in India to sell its small, twin-turboprop M28 planes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to boost air travel in remote parts of the country with subsidies. The company, known for its helicopters, has offered to build the passenger planes in India if it gets enough scale, Sikorsky's Regional Executive for India and South Asia A.J.S. Walia said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.