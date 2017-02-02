Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Held by First National Bank Sioux Falls
First National Bank Sioux Falls maintained its stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC