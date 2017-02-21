Rising to the K'NEX Challenge - Kathryn Loosley, Tolworth Girls' School & Sixth Form
On Tuesday 31st January, talented pupils from local schools had the opportunity to participate in the 'K'NEX Problem Solving Challenge', hosted at Tolworth Girls' School & Sixth Form in collaboration with BAE Systems. Students in Years 6 and 7 from Tolworth Girls' partner schools, Our Lady Immaculate, Malden Manor, Castlehill, St Andrews & St Marks, St Mary's and Christchurch, spent the afternoon with special guests from the engineering company taking on a challenge which would test their skills of construction and teamwork.
