Raytheon wins $1.07 bln defense contract for Qatar radar -Pentagon
Feb 24 Raytheon Co has been awarded a $1.07 billion contract for an early warning radar system for Qatar, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday. MONTREAL, Feb 24 The real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund manager is looking at India's logistics sector following the announcement this week of its first investment in the country for more than six years, President Daniel Fournier said on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC