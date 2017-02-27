Raytheon, US Air Force upgrade MALD-J with anti-jam capabilities
MALD is a flexible and modular system that has the potential to keep aviators and aircraft out of harm's way. Raytheon Company and the U.S. Air Force validated performance of an upgraded navigation system for the Miniature Air Launched Decoy-Jammer in six flight tests from B-52 and F-16 aircraft at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. The system upgrade, designated as GAINS II , includes an enhanced multi-element GPS controlled antenna assembly.
