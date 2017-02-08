Raytheon Raytheon, Utilidata to deliver defense-grade cybersecurity...

Raytheon Company and Utilidata have formed a strategic alliance to help power utilities proactively detect, defend against and respond to cyber threats. The effort will combine Utilidata's experience in the use of real-time data from the electrical grid to detect and respond to cyber attacks and Raytheon's expertise in proactive cyber threat hunting, automation and managed security services to provide world-class cybersecurity, analytics and other innovative technologies.

