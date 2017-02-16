Raytheon Developing Automated Assessment System for Wargame Scenarios
The United States Missile Defense Agency has awarded Raytheon Company a contract to develop an automated tool that assesses the effectiveness of using missiles and interceptors and cyber and electronic warfare weapons in wargames. The system automatically teaches participants which weapons to use in every possible scenario, ultimately better preparing warfighters to succeed.
