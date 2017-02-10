Pacific Symphony announces five summer concerts at Pacific Amphitheatre
Conductor Carl St.Clair will lead the Pacific Symphony in its annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular on Sept. 9, the final concert of the orchestra's first season at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|34
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC