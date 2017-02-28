OneWeb to merge with Intelsat in $13B deal, SoftBank to put $1.7B in newco
Yet more consolidation is afoot in the satellite industry and a sign of how satellite providers are hoping to build a more cost-effective satellite broadband business for the future. Today, OneWeb - which last December raised a whopping $1.2 billion from SoftBank for its yet-to-launch satellite internet service - announced that it would merge with large satellite incumbent Intelsat .
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC