Oil pipeline opponents call for protests in "last stand"

This Nov. 25, 2016, file satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe shows the construction site of the Dakota Access pipeline along the Missouri River, at right, near Cannon Ball, N.D. Opponents of the pipeline called for protests around the world Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, as the Army prepared to greenlight the final stage of the $3.8 billion project's construction. The Army said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that it will allow the four-state pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, the last big chunk of construction.

