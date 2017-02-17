Northrop Grumman Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90
Northrop Grumman Corporation announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd.
