Northrop Grumman Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd.

