Next-Gen Standard Missile-3 Completes First Intercept Test

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii: The U.S. Navy and Missile Defense Agency have completed the first successful intercept flight test of a Raytheon Company Standard Missile-3 Block IIA, a defensive weapon designed to defeat short- to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats. Crew members onboard the USS John Paul Jones launched a SM-3 Block IIA, which successfully engaged and destroyed a land-launched target resembling an advanced ballistic missile threat.

