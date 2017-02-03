Marion to hold affordable housing lottery Feb. 28
The deadline to apply to participate is 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Details on the affordable units and how to apply for the lottery are available in the Info Packet and Lottery Application on www.s-e-b.com/properties/for-sale-developments. The Department of Housing and Community Development Chapter 40B Housing Inventory lists a total of 153 housing units deemed affordable to count toward the town's state-mandated affordable "quota" in town, including 27 elderly apartments at Marconi Village and 60 at Front St./Marion Village Estates.
