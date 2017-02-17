Lockheed's Modernized TACMS Missiles Successful in Two New Flight Tests
Lockheed Martin's modernized Tactical Missile System missile continued its streak of successful flight tests with two recent flights at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. These tests represent the third and fourth consecutive successful trials of the modernized TACMS.
