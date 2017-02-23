Lockheed will move 650 jobs in missiles work from Sunnyvale
Lockheed Martin will move 650 jobs in the legendary Trident missile program from Sunnyvale to other states, the defense contractor announced Thursday. The employees work for the Fleet Ballistic Missile Program, which designs and engineers nuclear missiles for the nation's submarine fleet.
