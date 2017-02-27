Lockheed Martin F-35 reliability pulled down by early versions: US official
The overall reliability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets is being pulled down by initial versions of the aircraft which do not perform as well as more recently delivered jets, the Pentagon's head of the F-35 program said on Tuesday. United States F-35 Program Executive Officer Lt General Chris Bogdan speaks to the press at the Avalon Airshow in Victoria, Australia, February 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC