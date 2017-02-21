Lmi Aerospace, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of LMI Aerospace, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group . Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of LMI will receive $14.00 in cash for each share of LMI common stock.
