LMI Aerospace, Inc. Announces Expectations for Full-Year 2016 Results
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2017 -- LMI Aerospace, Inc. , a leading provider of design and aftermarket engineering services, and supplier of structural assemblies, kits and components to the aerospace and defense markets, announces its updated financial expectations for the year ended December 31, 2016. Based upon preliminary, unaudited financial information, the Company currently expects its 2016 net sales, operating profit and free cash flow, as compared to previously announced guidance, to be as follows: Excludes the impact of a goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of $28.4 million in the Engineering Services segment recognized in the second quarter of 2016.
