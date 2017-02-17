LMI Aerospace, Inc. Announces Expecta...

LMI Aerospace, Inc. Announces Expectations for Full-Year 2016 Results

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2017 -- LMI Aerospace, Inc. , a leading provider of design and aftermarket engineering services, and supplier of structural assemblies, kits and components to the aerospace and defense markets, announces its updated financial expectations for the year ended December 31, 2016. Based upon preliminary, unaudited financial information, the Company currently expects its 2016 net sales, operating profit and free cash flow, as compared to previously announced guidance, to be as follows: Excludes the impact of a goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of $28.4 million in the Engineering Services segment recognized in the second quarter of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Wed SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb 7 Ben 7
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan 29 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan 21 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,465 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC