LMI Aerospace Enters into Merger Agre...

LMI Aerospace Enters into Merger Agreement to be Acquired by Sonaca Group

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2017 -- LMI Aerospace Inc. has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group, a global aerostructures company headquartered in Gosselies, Belgium. Under the agreement, LMI shareholders will receive $14 per share in an all-cash transaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Wed SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb 7 Ben 7
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan 29 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan 21 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,936 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC