Legal dispute imperils hundreds of shipyard jobs
City and Port of San Francisco officials Thursday said they are trying to keep open a shipyard at Pier 70 that employs more than 200 people, despite a legal dispute between the former and current operators. The shipyard, the oldest continuously operating private facility of its kind in the United States, was operated until late last year by BAE Systems on land leased from the port.
