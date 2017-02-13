Katherine Taylor for The Boston Globe GE's secret weapon is its training center on Hudson River
To fully understand General Electric's corporate culture, drive past Westchester County's deep-blue reservoirs and meandering stone walls, almost to the Hudson River. There, you'll find a hilltop campus that's one-half convention center, one-half mountain resort, and 100 percent GE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|2 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC