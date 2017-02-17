Kacific Places Order With Boeing for a High Throughput Satellite
This condominium satellite will be shared with JCSAT-18, ordered by SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation . Kacific closed a US$147 million financing round in late 2016 with a mix of equity, debt and customer prepayments which covers the purchase of the satellite, launch service, ground systems and all other project costs.
