Israel to ease regulations on arms and defense exports
An Israeli Air Force drone, Hermes 450 UAV, manufactured by Elbit Israel is set to relax its regulations on the exports of arms and defense products, amid a reform program for the industry taken by the Defense Export Controls Agency, a branch of the Defense Ministry. In a session with the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Monday, the agency's director outlined key concessions to be offered to defense exporters and emphasized that stiffer penalties would be levied on those who violate the new regulations.
