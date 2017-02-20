Hyundai Commercial to buy part of GE stake in credit card firm for $258 mln

Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won . Hyundai Commercial, an auto-financing company, said in a regulatory filing that it plans to buy 30.5 million shares of Hyundai Card from GE on Feb. 24 for "management purposes," without elaborating.

