Hyundai Commercial to buy part of GE stake in credit card firm for $258 mln
Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won . Hyundai Commercial, an auto-financing company, said in a regulatory filing that it plans to buy 30.5 million shares of Hyundai Card from GE on Feb. 24 for "management purposes," without elaborating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC