Google Earth imagery update, earthquake and fire
Google has recently updated the 'historical imagery' layer in Google Earth. Unfortunately, because the Google Earth Plugin/API was shut down last month we can no longer make maps of imagery updates.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
