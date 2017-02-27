GE's Immelt says U.S. "diverging" fro...

GE's Immelt says U.S. "diverging" from the world

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co "We're in an era when some very basic assumptions about the global economy are being tested - an era when trust in big institutions is so low that the most valued "strategy" is simply change in any form," Immelt said. President Donald Trump has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas and in January formally withdrew the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific partnership trade deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb 7 Ben 7
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan 29 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan '17 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan '17 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC