GE's Immelt says U.S. "diverging" from the world
The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co "We're in an era when some very basic assumptions about the global economy are being tested - an era when trust in big institutions is so low that the most valued "strategy" is simply change in any form," Immelt said. President Donald Trump has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas and in January formally withdrew the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific partnership trade deal.
