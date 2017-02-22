Germany wants surveillance airships for U.N. mission in Mali
The German military plans to beef up security for a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali by deploying a number of tethered aerostats - small airships with threat-tracking sensors - like those used by the U.S. military in Afghanistan, a spokeswoman for the armed forces said. U.S. officials said they had provided information to the German Bundeswehr about a range of options, including the possibility of buying used aerostats built by Lockheed Martin Corp for the U.S. Army.
