Germany to deepen military ties with France, others - sources

Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday. Those and several other initiatives with Norway, Romania and the Czech Republic are part of a broader drive to expand European defence cooperation to be announced at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, the sources said.

