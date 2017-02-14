Germany to deepen military ties with ...

Germany to deepen military ties with France, others - sources

3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday. Those and several other initiatives with Norway, Romania and the Czech Republic are part of a broader drive to expand European defence cooperation to be announced at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, the sources said.

