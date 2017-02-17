GE says it sells 82 turbines to wind ...

GE says it sells 82 turbines to wind power complex in Brazil

Read more: Reuters

Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER , which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.

