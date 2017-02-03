For Norwalk, Bethel and others, big momentum in 2016
Norwalk resident Andrew Dominick samples a Two Roads Brewing beer at a booth staffed by the brewery's Caitlin Guelakis, during the October 2016 grand opening of the new LQR MKT on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk. New arrivals like LQR and the corporate offices of Crius Energy and Omega Engineering helped push Norwalk to the top of the list for economic momentum in 2016 among southwestern Connecticut cities, according to a Hearst Connecticut Media analysis of jobs, real estate and business expansions and contractions among other criteria.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
