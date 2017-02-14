Flight-simulator maker CAE predicts T...

Flight-simulator maker CAE predicts Trump-driven defence surge

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

CAE Inc. expects defence spending in the U.S. to ramp up under President Donald Trump, which should drive demand for the company's flight simulators and training services. "The United States will be looking to increase their force readiness," Chief Executive Officer Marc Parent said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... 15 hr Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb 7 Ben 7
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan 29 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan 21 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,859 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC