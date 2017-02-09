Firms split on who handles aftermath of cyber-attacks
Large companies are confused about who should be in charge of dealing with the aftermath of cyber-attacks, according to new research. The study by BAE Systems suggests senior managers expect IT staff to deal with data breaches, but technology bosses feel it should be board members.
