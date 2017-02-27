Fact check: Trump's address to joint session of Congress
As President Donald Trump delivers his address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, he is making some big claims about how his short tenure at the White House is affecting the country. Mr. Trump said his administration has coincided with announcements from top companies saying they will create new jobs in the U.S., claiming eight companies have announced they "will invest billions and billions of dollars in the United States and will create tens of thousands of new American jobs."
