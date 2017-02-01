F-35 cost drops to below $100 million...

F-35 cost drops to below $100 million per plane for first time

Read more: Washington Examiner

The government has reached an agreement with Lockheed Martin for the 10th batch of F-35 aircraft, bringing the cost of one variant below $100 million per plane for the first time. The cost of this batch is $728 million less than the last one, a drop of nearly 8 percent, Lockheed said in a statement.

