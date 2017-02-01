Exclusive: Japan secures extra cost cuts on U.S. F-35 fighter jet package - sources

Tokyo has secured cost cuts on support equipment for its next batch of six U.S. F-35 stealth fighter aircraft of around $100 million, according to sources and Japanese budget papers, on top of savings being finalised for all buyers of the high-tech jets. The deal represents a rare case of Tokyo negotiating down the price of military hardware from its U.S. ally and underscores progress for the Lockheed Martin Corp-run F-35 programme, which has faced criticisms over cost overruns and other problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.