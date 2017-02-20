Emirates Energy Award continues to re...

Emirates Energy Award continues to receive applications from individuals and organisations

The third Emirates Energy Award , which is being held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme 'Innovative Solutions for Clean Energy,' continues to receive applications from individuals and organisations from the private and public sectors from across the Middle East and North Africa .

