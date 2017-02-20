Emirates Energy Award continues to receive applications from individuals and organisations
The third Emirates Energy Award , which is being held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme 'Innovative Solutions for Clean Energy,' continues to receive applications from individuals and organisations from the private and public sectors from across the Middle East and North Africa .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC