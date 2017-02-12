Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) Upgraded by Zacks...
The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|34
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC